Updated on: February 04, 2025 15:31 IST

Mahakumbh 2025 : Today Yogi in Prayag...tomorrow Modi among crores of Hindus

CM Yogi is in full action before Narendra Modi's visit.. CM Yogi is going to reach Mahakumbh before Modi's visit. He will review the preparations in Mahakumbh. Tomorrow Prime Minister Modi will reach Mahakumbh at around 10:30 am. He will stay in the fair area for about two hours.