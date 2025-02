Updated on: February 03, 2025 16:12 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Thousands of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on 'Basant Panchami'

Mahakumbh 2025: A large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami'. Naga sadhus of all 13 Akhadas take holy dip as part of the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami.