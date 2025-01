Updated on: January 13, 2025 11:20 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs leads Pattabhishek in Prayagraj

The Pattabhishek ceremony of Vyasanand Giri Maharaj was held at Niranjani Akhara, and Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj was in attendance. Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, also took part in the ritual.