Updated on: January 15, 2025 10:23 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Foreign guests from Germany arrive for the grand holy dip in the sacred gathering

The 'Mahakumbh 2025' has begun, drawing devotees from across India and the world for this rare event held once in 144 years. On Makar Sankranti, saints and devotees took the holy Amrit Snan, expressing their faith and devotion.