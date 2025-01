Updated on: January 29, 2025 12:29 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees From Belgium Arrive at Sangam Ghat on Mauni Amavasya, Chant "Jai Shri Ram"

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj saw a massive crowd gathering at the Triveni Sangam ghats to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Devotees from Belgium also joined at the Sangam Ghat for the sacred ritual, sharing that it was a truly unique experience.