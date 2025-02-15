Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Mahakumbh 2025: Chirag Paswan Visits Prayagraj, Praise CM Yogi's Arrangements

News Videos

Updated on: February 15, 2025 18:27 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Chirag Paswan Visits Prayagraj, Praise CM Yogi's Arrangements

Union Minister Chirag Paswan arrived in Prayagraj with his family. Upon arrival, he expressed his long-standing desire to visit the city and praised CM Yogi's arrangements for the Maha Kumbh.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement