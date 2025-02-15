Updated on: February 15, 2025 18:27 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Chirag Paswan Visits Prayagraj, Praise CM Yogi's Arrangements

Union Minister Chirag Paswan arrived in Prayagraj with his family. Upon arrival, he expressed his long-standing desire to visit the city and praised CM Yogi's arrangements for the Maha Kumbh.