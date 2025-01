Updated on: January 20, 2025 9:51 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Aniruddhacharya Slams Waqf's Claim on Mahakumbh Land

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj strongly opposed Waqf's claim on Mahakumbh land, asserting, "Kisi Ke Baap Ki Bhoomi Nahi Hai," emphasizing the land's cultural and spiritual significance to all.