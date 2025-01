Updated on: January 16, 2025 13:05 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: AI lost and found center reunites missing individuals with relatives

Mahakumbh 2025: Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi launched an AI-based lost and found centre in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, providing accommodation, clothing, and meals to lost individuals. The centre has successfully reunited all lost individuals with their families.