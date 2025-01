Updated on: January 14, 2025 10:09 IST

Mahakumbh 2025: 9 police teams to oversee Akhadas' holy dip, informs DIG Vaibhav

Mahakumbh 2025: DIG Vaibhav Krishna detailed plans for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting the deployment of nine police teams to manage the sequential holy dips of all 13 akhadas, expected to continue until evening.