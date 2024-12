Updated on: December 06, 2024 15:19 IST

Maha Kumbh: Police to Install Anti-drone System to Stop Illegal Drones

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh, SSP Rajesh Dwivedi spoke about the security measures in place. He mentioned that the police force had reviewed a demonstration of an anti-drone system, which will be deployed to prevent the use of illegal drones.