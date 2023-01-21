Saturday, January 21, 2023
     
  5. Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath openly threatens police officials, government employees

Updated on: January 21, 2023 15:13 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath openly threatens police officials, government employees

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath openly threatened police officials and other state personnel.
