Updated on: December 01, 2023 13:48 IST

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Result: BJP To Win Majority In Assembly Elections | India TV News

According to India TV-CNX Exit Poll..the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to script history in Madhya Pradesh as the ruling party may win 140 to 159 seats in Madhya Pradesh.. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to retain the state amid growing ant-incumbency claims.