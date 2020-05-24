Monday, May 25, 2020
     
  5. Ludhiana gurdwara volunteers get medical insurance

Ludhiana gurdwara volunteers get medical insurance

11 volunteers involved in langar sewa in Ludhiana's gurdwara got insurance policies worth ₹2.5 lakh each. Sewadars were handed over policies by Punjab Youth Development Board chairman SS Bindra.

