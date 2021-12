Updated on: December 25, 2021 16:40 IST

Ludhiana court blast: Punjab DGP says sacked cop went to washroom to assemble bomb

Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Saturday said the initial investigation into the Ludhiana district court blast case has revealed that the former state police head constable who was killed in the explosion had gone to the washroom to assemble the bomb and plant it somewhere.