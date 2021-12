Published on: December 23, 2021 16:58 IST

Ludhiana court blast: Anti-national elements active ahead of Assembly polls, says Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that the explosion at the Ludhiana District Court Complex is the doing of "anti-national elements", ahead of the state's Assembly elections. Channi also said that the government is on alert and those guilty won't be spared.