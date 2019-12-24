Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
Lucknow Police arrests 3 members of PFI for violence carried out in the city on 19th Dec

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 7:20 IST ]
The government is also expected to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against 250 agitators. As protests rage, UP Police are cracking down on those protesting. 60 FIRs have also been registered over various charges including rioting.
