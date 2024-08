Updated on: August 02, 2024 13:59 IST

Lucknow Gomti Nagar Viral Video: The policemen also got punished in the Gomti Nagar incident.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is furious about the events in Gomtinagar. There is agitation in the police department due to his fury. Strict action is being taken against the senior officers of Lucknow.