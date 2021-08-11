Updated on: August 11, 2021 16:00 IST

LS Speaker holds meeting with the leaders of the House after Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die while Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protests over various issues. The parliament proceedings have been hit over the last few weeks due to protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues. The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later held a meeting with leaders of the House and said that he was pained to see that the House did not run smoothly during the Monsoon session.