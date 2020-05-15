Friday, May 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Pitampura in Delhi: National Centre for Seismology

News Videos

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Pitampura in Delhi: National Centre for Seismology

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Pitampura in Delhi, says National Centre for Seismology

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X