  Love Jihad: Who is threatening a particular community to leave the city?

Updated on: June 13, 2023 14:13 IST

Love Jihad: Who is threatening a particular community to leave the city?

Love Jihad: Uttarkashi of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has become the arena of political war these days in the name of Love Jihad… After the posters threatening local Muslim shopkeepers to leave Uttarkashi on the charges of Love Jihad, now from both the sides Mahapanchayat has been called
