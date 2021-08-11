Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Lok Sabha session concludes early, Speaker Om Birla says 'hurt because of continuous disruptions'

News Videos

Updated on: August 11, 2021 13:12 IST

Lok Sabha session concludes early, Speaker Om Birla says 'hurt because of continuous disruptions'

Addressing the media, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the House functioned for only 74 hours and 46 minutes and that the productivity was 22 per cent.
Lok Sbaha Monsoon Session Lok Sabha

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X