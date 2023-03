Updated on: March 16, 2023 15:15 IST

Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi insulted the country; uproar continues in Parliament; will Rahul apologize?

Today, the ruckus in the Parliament over the statement of Rahul Gandhi continued, and no work has been done in the Parliament for the fourth consecutive day. Even today, the meeting of Lok Sabha (Loksabha) and Rajya Sabha (Rajyasabha) was adjourned till 2 p.m. Postpone) has been done.