Updated on: April 21, 2024 19:03 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Jagadish Shettar To Face Congress' Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar in Belgaum

Belgaum Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bhartiya Janta Party has fielded Jagadish Shettar against Congress' Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar. The state has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. Shettar has served as the 15th Chief Minister of Karnataka between 2012-13.