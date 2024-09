Updated on: September 11, 2024 19:02 IST

Last Bhediya still on loose: 6th wolf attacks 11-year-old after Admin captures 5th beast in Bahraich

The day after the fifth wolf was captured by the Forest Department, another wolf attack took place on September 11. The sixth wolf attacks an 11-year-old girl who nearly escaped death. Forest Officials are trying their best to capture the sixth wolf.