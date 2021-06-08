Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
  5. Landslide blocks Gangotri Highway, SDRF rescues stranded pregnant woman

Landslide blocks Gangotri Highway, SDRF rescues stranded pregnant woman

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team rescued a pregnant woman who was stranded on Gangotri National Highway near Uttarkashi area following a landslide on June 07.
