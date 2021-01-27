Equities edge lower, metal and auto stocks plunge
Farmers across Maharashtra gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to protest against farm laws
Super 100: Varun Dhawan marries 'love of his life' Natasha Dalal
15,000 Maharashtra farmers reach Mumbai's Azad Maidan, to join today’s protest rally
MHA issues fresh COVID guidelines: Cinema halls allowed with higher capacity, swimming pools for all
'Couldn't move, it was scary': Delhi lady cop recounts moments of tractor rally violence
Day after R-Day violence in Delhi, 2 farmer unions withdraw support from protests
Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after tractor rally violence on R-Day
Sourav Ganguly came for cardiac checkup, vital parameters are stable: Hospital
Farmer who died at ITO during protest had returned from Australia to celebrate his wedding
Kerala HC notices to Tamannaah Bhatia, Aju Varghese other brand ambassadors of online card games
PAK vs SA: Fawad Alam joins elusive club as first Pakistan batsman following 3rd Test century
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher & others reunite to celebrate 32 years of 'Ram Lakhan'
ATK Mohun Bagan clubbed with Bangladesh and Maldives sides in AFC Cup group stage
Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait says, anti-social elements were behind violence during tractor parade
Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait among 9 farmer leaders named in 22 FIRs for Delhi violence
Farmers' tractor parade was peaceful until intervention of Delhi Police: Satnam Singh Pannu
Special News: Rakesh Tikait viral video shows him asking farmers to enter Delhi with lathis
R-Day tractor rally: Ticket counter vanadalised, glasses shattered inside premises of Red Fort
Bharat Biotech to make antigen for first-ever anti-malaria vaccine
Delhi records 96 coronavirus cases; lowest in nine months
Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu: I or my family has no connection with him
Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal to jet off to Turkey for their honeymoon?
Inside Shehnaaz Gill's fun birthday bash with Sidharth Shukla and family | Unseen videos
After ruling theaters, Vijay's Master to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Swara and other celebs react to violence during farmer's tractor rally
Income Tax: I-T refunds worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore issued so far in FY21
Budget 2021: What startups expect from Modi sarkar
Reliance signs $15 million deal with Israeli firm for COVID-19 rapid test kits
Infosys recognised as the fastest growing top 10 IT services brand
Sensex tanks 938 points; Nifty crashes below 14,000-level
Chennai to host IPL 2021 auction on February 18
Watch: Vishnu Solanki does an MS Dhoni, hits helicopter shot off last ball in Syed Mushtaq Ali
Ashwin and I spoke in three or four languages: Hanuma Vihari recalls SCG heroics
FAU-G launched in India: How to download on Android, APK download link, game modes
TikTok, ShareIt: India to ban 59 Chinese apps permanently
FAU-G launching in India on January 26: 10 facts you should know
Republic Day 2021: How to send greetings using WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS
Twitter launches new emoji to celebrate Republic Day
From real-time learning to sustainability and innovation: How B-schools are rewriting curriculum
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 exam admit card released. Direct link to download
Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from February 1
NTA JEE Mains 2021: Application correction window to open today. Check details
Extra attempt in UPSC exam-2020 to have cascading effect, govt tells SC
Mayhem on Delhi roads as farmers deviate from designated route | IN PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal head back to Mumbai after their Alibaug wedding; check pics
#VarunKiShaadi: Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; check unseen pictures
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding pandits arrive at Alibaug venue; check pics
PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her pregnancy fashion on point as gets clicked with sister Karisma
High omega-3 levels in blood may reduce death risk due to Covid
US pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co stops development of two potential Covid-19 vaccines. Know Why
Know your thyroid glands and how to take care of them
DNA test can identify pneumonia in patients with severe Covid
Stress in expecting mothers impact children: Study
Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in your wallet for prosperity
Horoscope Today, Jan 27: Gemini people will get full support of luck, know about other zodiac signs
Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband and wife at home
Horoscope Today, Jan 25: Stars of fortune will elevate for Scorpio and these zodiac signs
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' gimmick for Abhinav leaves Rubina furious
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy