Lalu Yadav taken for medical test from Ranchi's RIMS following breathing issue

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav taken for the medical test following sudden health deterioration on January 22. Earlier, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences has shifted RJD chief to the paying ward in Ranchi on Wednesday. Lalu Yadav has been convicted in the fodder scam case.