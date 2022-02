Updated on: February 10, 2022 15:20 IST

Lakhimpur Violence Case: Ashish Mishra granted bail by Allahabad High Court

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, and the prime accused in the mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur on October 3, following a protest by farmers, has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench.