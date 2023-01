Updated on: January 25, 2023 15:23 IST

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra on these conditions

Lakhimpur Kheri Case accused Ashish Mishra has got bail from the Supreme Court. SC grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks. Ashish Mishra will have to surrender his passport as well.. Also the court will have to give information about his location.