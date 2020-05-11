Delhi govt gives strict orders for landlords to not demand rent for one month
Returnee migrants in both rural, urban areas being monitored for COVID-19: UP govt
First batch of 88 ICU nurses from India reach UAE to combat COVID-19
Lockdown 3.0: Standalone outlets reopen in Chennai
Top News
Looking at gradual withdrawal of lockdown: PM Modi in video call with CMs
Coronavirus in India: Over 4,000 new cases in last 24 hours; number of infections soar to 67,000
Manmohan Singh tests negative for COVID-19; health condition improving
Food ministry extends deadline for seeding Aadhaar with ration cards till September
IRCTC opens bookings for 15 passenger trains. Check stations, arrival/departure time
1,230 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra, state total at 23,401
Latest News
Aarogya Setu app is safe, says govt: How to download, use
Three hurting bouncers and I can dismiss Steve Smith on the 4th ball: Shoaib Akhtar
Coronavirus: Home isolation new guidelines released
Premier League can restart in June as UK government gives green light to sport returning
Kurukshetra: Tracking coronavirus numbers across India
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | May 11, 2020
Will India create the COVID-19 vaccine?
IRCTC booking for 15 passenger trains: All AC-1, AC-3 tickets for Howrah-New Delhi train sold within 10 minutes
Coronavirus Updates: April 11, 2020 | As it happened
Centre released over Rs 6,000 crore to 14 states to enhance resources during COVID-19: Sitharaman
5 Air India pilots, who tested positive for COVID-19, found negative in re-test
Uddhav Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 143 crore, but has no car
Tirupati temple trust loses 400 crore; struggles to pay salaries to staff
Recycle industry at verge of bankruptcy as shipments stuck at ports, charges build up
HDFC Group company lays off employees after performance review
Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: Ficci to FM
Sensex ends 81 points lower; financial stocks drag
Zanjeer completes 47 years: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates by sharing poster of the action drama
Salman Khan's song 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez to be out tomorrow
Anupam Kher wishes for former PM Manmohan Singh's speedy recovery
Priyanka Chopra's post about cuddling in sun with Gino, Diana will make you smile, see adorable pic
Shivaji Satam recalls CID episode 'kissa khatarnak virus ka' that predicted COVID-19. Watch video
Premier League mulls early end even as UK government clears path to resuming
Dhoni is what he is because of his unbiased opinions: RP Singh recalls selection controversy of 2008
Magic of playing in front of packed crowd can't be re-created: Kohli on playing behind closed doors
Looks good bro: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith react to Kane Williamson's 'fern' attempt
IRCTC is now taking train reservations: Here's how book ticket via IRCTC website
Aarogya Setu app is safe, says govt: How to download, use
National Technology Day 2020: Things you should know about the iconic day
IRCTC website can't be accessed by users as usage increases: See details
Realme Narzo series launched in India: Features, price and more
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai after travelling via road from New Delhi
Pakistan Opposition accuses Imran Khan govt of mishandling coronavirus crisis as cases rise to 31,68
13,500 British nationals repatriated from India on 58 flights
Kim Jong-Un inaugurates fertiliser factory which can't manufacture fertiliser
China: Local official sacked as COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan reports new cases
Indian biryani restaurant owner in Singapore sentenced to jail for hurting business rival: reports
Daily horoscope, Monday May 11, 2020: Here’s what the stars have in store for all zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions
Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day
Happy Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, messages, photos
Mother's Day 2020: Surprise your mom with tasty chocolate pancakes in bed on Sunday morning