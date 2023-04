Updated on: April 30, 2023 14:20 IST

Krishnanand Rai case: Ghazipur MP-MLA court sentenced Mukhtar Ansari 10 years in jail

A fine of Rs 5 lakh has also been imposed on mafia Mukhtar Ansari. At the same time, Mukhtar's brother Afzal has also been sentenced to 4 years.