Updated on: September 12, 2024 12:12 IST

Kolkata Rape-Murder Horror: ED raids RG Kar Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh’s residence

Central agencies have continued to intensify their investigation into Sandip Ghosh after the rape-murder case in Kolkata. A team of ED raided the residence of the former Principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital at Chinar Park in Kolkata.