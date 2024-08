Updated on: August 28, 2024 19:04 IST

Kolkata rape-murder horror: Blame game continues as BJP and TMC speak over Bengal bandh protest

Reacting to BJP’s call for a 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' on August 28, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh accused the party of attempting to create anarchy in the state. Several BJP leaders were detained by Police during the protest by BJP. Watch to know more!