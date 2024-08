Updated on: August 16, 2024 12:48 IST

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA announces 24-hour nationwide doctors' strike on August 17

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) today (August 15) declared nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine on 17 August to protest over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Watch the video to know which services will be affected.