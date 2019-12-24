Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Kolkata: Protesting students show black flags, block convoy of Bengal Guv at Jadavpur University

News Videos

Kolkata: Protesting students show black flags, block convoy of Bengal Guv at Jadavpur University

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 13:15 IST ]

Protestors show black flags and raise slogans against the Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he arrived at the Jadavpur University for convocation ceremony.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKangana Ranaut says indulging in violence over CAA is not a very reasonable thing to do Next VideoRahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi leave for Meerut, to meet families of those killed in anti-CAA protest  