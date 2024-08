Updated on: August 14, 2024 0:01 IST

Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari demands WB CM's resignation

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in response to the Kolkata rape and murder case. He also accused Health Minister, Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal, and Dr Sandeep Ghosh of being the main culprits.