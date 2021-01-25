Monday, January 25, 2021
     
  5. ‘Knickerwallahs’ from Nagpur can’t decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

‘Knickerwallahs’ from Nagpur can’t decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur.'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never ever decide future of the state,” said Rahul Gandhi.
RSS Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi Tiruppur Congress

