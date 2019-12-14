Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
  Kitna sach kitna jhooth: jamia students attacked on media

Kitna sach kitna jhooth: jamia students attacked on media

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 21:06 IST ]

On Friday, a march staged by the All India Students' Association (AISA) to Parliament turned violent after the police lathi-charged the protesters in a bid to stop them from moving ahead. Several media personnel were also injured

