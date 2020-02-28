Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
  Kisan Credit Card: Lucknow sets record, all farmers get KCCs

Kisan Credit Card: Lucknow sets record, all farmers get KCCs

Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow set a record as all 51,846 farmers in the district, or 100 per cent of the farmer population, were presented with the Kisan Credit Card (KCC).

