Updated on: December 29, 2022 14:31 IST

Keshav Maurya's big attack on Akhilesh Yadav, said- 'SP leaders are insulting me'

OBC Reservation: UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the leaders of Samajwadi Party and said that SP leaders are insulting me. OBC Deputy Chief Minister is not acceptable to Akhilesh Yadav.