Updated on: July 31, 2024 18:52 IST

Kerala Wayanad landslide news: The death toll has increased in Wayanad. 225 army officers were sent to Wayanad for help

The number of people dying due to a landslide in Wayanad is increasing. SDF and NDRF teams are present on the spot to deal with the risk. There is a fear of landslides again due to intermittent rains.

