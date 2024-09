Updated on: September 15, 2024 19:03 IST

Kejriwal's Resignation Announcement: BJP slams move, calls it a Publicity Stunt

Following Arvind Kejriwal's statement on September 15 where he announced his intent to resign as Delhi CM in two days, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called it a PR stunt and said he is doing this to restore his image. Watch to know more!