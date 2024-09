Updated on: September 16, 2024 12:45 IST

Kejriwal Resignation: Atishi, Gopal Rai or Saurabh Bharadwaj who will be next Delhi CM?

Kejriwal Resignation: In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced his resignation. Depending on one's political stance, this announcement is either a courageous stand or a strategic maneuver aimed at revitalizing his image amidst ongoing corruption allegations.