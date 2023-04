Updated on: April 27, 2023 21:06 IST

Kejriwal House Renovation: Did Kejriwal go to the extent of luxury and spend public money on himself?

Arvind Kejriwal got one crore of curtains installed in his house. I am happy in a small house of 4-5 rooms. I can't afford more than this... Today I installed marble in my house; I too got it from Vietnam.