Updated on: January 12, 2025 18:26 IST

Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah, accuses BJP of neglecting slum residents | 12 Jan | Speed News

Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah and accuses the BJP of neglecting slum residents in Delhi. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi responds to CM Stalin's 'childish' National Anthem remark. Watch Speed News to get all the latest updates of the day.