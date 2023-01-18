Wednesday, January 18, 2023
     
Updated on: January 18, 2023 14:17 IST

KCR to unveil national plan today at BRS Rally

Telengana CM KCR will unveil his national plan today at a public meeting in Khammam. BRS chief has invited several like-minded political leaders from a few national political parties to the meeting.
