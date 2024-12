Updated on: December 26, 2024 18:31 IST

Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Bad weather or bird strike? What went wrong with Azerbaijan airlines plane

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said that the cause of the plane crash in Kazakhstan cannot be established yet. An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near Aktau Airport with 67 people on board on December 25. Watch the video to know more.