Updated on: November 05, 2024 15:26 IST

Kartik Aaryan Says He Is Single | Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid | 5 Nov | E Wrap

Kartik Aaryan says he is single as he 'didn’t get the time' to date. SRK takes social media by storm with his glimpse after dubbing for 'Mufasa'. On the other hand John Oliver Breaks Down Urging Voters To Elect Kamala Harris. All of this and a lot much more in today's entertainment wrap.