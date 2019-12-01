Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
  5. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak is Secure under BSF: Nithyanand Rai

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 13:04 IST ]

Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday praised the BSF personnel on the 55th Raising Day in Delhi. “Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak is secure under Border Security Force.

