Updated on: September 12, 2024 10:42 IST

Karnataka: Tensions erupt as groups clash after stones pelted at Ganpati idol procession in Mandya

Karnataka: Two groups clashed in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday (September 11) after stones were allegedly pelted at a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town. Some shops and vehicles were set afire following the incident.